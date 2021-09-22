Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Down 9.5%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) was down 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 106,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,936,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.90.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.