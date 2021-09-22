Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stake Boosted by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,620,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $46,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BMBL traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. 17,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

