Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Down 8.1%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.98. 18,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,959,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

In related news, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,749.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

