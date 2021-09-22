Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.22.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP.UN stock traded up C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.37. 123,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.92 and a 52-week high of C$63.39. The company has a market cap of C$13.85 billion and a PE ratio of -44.59.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.