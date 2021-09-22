Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given a $45.00 Price Target at CSFB

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given a $45.00 target price by research analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BEP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of BEP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. 10,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after purchasing an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $17,242,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

