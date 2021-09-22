Brookfield Asset Management’s (BAM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $87,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

