Brokers Set Expectations for Lilium GmbH’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lilium in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lilium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

LILM stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

