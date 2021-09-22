Brokerages Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target at $154.55

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on shares of Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.24. 7,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,380. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

