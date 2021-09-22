Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $62.80

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.36.
PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $2,762,405 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,917. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $78.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
