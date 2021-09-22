Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $62.80

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.36.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Prothena alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $2,762,405 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,917. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $78.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.