Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target at $33.44

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.86. Marqeta has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

