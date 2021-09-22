Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $94.00

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

