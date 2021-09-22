Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $382.55

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

LAD traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.02. 2,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,687. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

