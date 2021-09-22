Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target at $27.80

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $125,000.

CHRS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.02. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

