Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $23.92

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ACI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 1,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,969,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

