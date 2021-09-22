Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.51 on Friday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

