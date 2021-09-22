Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $692.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

