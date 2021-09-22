Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $91.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $382.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $384.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,075. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

