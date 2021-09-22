Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

