Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report sales of $19.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $19.61 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $18.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $76.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%.

uCloudlink Group stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 214,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,393. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

