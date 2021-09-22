Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce $970,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $8.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PolarityTE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,565,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PolarityTE by 360.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,595. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

