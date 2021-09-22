Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after buying an additional 281,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

