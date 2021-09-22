Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $994.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth $2,204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.