Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKD traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 20,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,887. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

