Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKD traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 20,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,887. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.