Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce sales of $41.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 billion and the highest is $43.66 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $171.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.49 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $175.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.03 billion to $179.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. 31,617,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,766,754. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.