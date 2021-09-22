British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 59,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,447. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.75.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

