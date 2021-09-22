Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 955 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of The Pennant Group worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $895.39 million, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

