Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NVE by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $310.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 53.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

