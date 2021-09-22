Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post sales of $121.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.20 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $486.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.42. 1,300,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 259,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 338,070.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,684.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 400,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 173,816 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

