Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224,624 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Shares of BXP opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.