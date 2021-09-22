BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up approximately 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $82,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,600. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

