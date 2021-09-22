Bonded Finance Trading Down 5.7% This Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $253,231.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00131070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

