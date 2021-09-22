BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNPQY. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BNPQY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,896. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

