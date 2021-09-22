BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €72.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.73 ($70.27).

BNP traded up €0.21 ($0.25) on Wednesday, reaching €51.36 ($60.42). 3,559,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is €52.59 and its 200-day moving average is €53.27. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

