BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,577 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KB Home were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

