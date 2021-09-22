BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,059.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,116.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,148.15. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

