BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE:AVY opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.