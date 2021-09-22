BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.27% of Momo worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $3,130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Momo by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Momo stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

