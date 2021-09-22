BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 7,276 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,042,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 126.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 524,515 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE:DQ opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.