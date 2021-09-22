BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.56.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

