Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.40

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 4080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.