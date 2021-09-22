BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,454,477 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,989,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Centene worth $3,062,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

