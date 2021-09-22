BlackRock Inc. Sells 184,142 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,517,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.00% of Constellation Brands worth $2,693,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 187.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.91.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

