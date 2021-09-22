BlackRock Inc. Has $3.20 Billion Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,508,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,686,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.29% of The Allstate worth $3,196,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate stock opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.68. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.