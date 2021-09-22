BlackRock Inc. Has $2.92 Billion Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,215,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116,318 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $2,917,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

