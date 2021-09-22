BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in BlackLine by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 216,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,630. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,158,876.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,303 shares of company stock valued at $20,605,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

