Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $312.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002388 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00278802 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00129681 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00179191 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005612 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Bitcoin Private Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “
Bitcoin Private Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.
