Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $312.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00278802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00179191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.