Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 7.4%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.28. 19,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,205,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Bit Digital by 73.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

