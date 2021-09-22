BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BICX opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. BioCorRx has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Get BioCorRx alerts:

BioCorRx Company Profile

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.