Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BH.A opened at $774.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.46. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $250.50 and a fifty-two week high of $674.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

