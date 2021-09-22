BidiPass (BDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $488.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. BidiPass has a market cap of $151,032.36 and $488.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00126738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00045172 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

